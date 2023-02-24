HONOLULU (KHON2) — The utility relocation project in Kalihi is snarling traffic and creating a traffic nightmare. The labyrinth of orange cones, and no left turn signs is also hurting businesses.

Driving down Dillingham Blvd., there are cones, detour signs and more cones. The major thoroughfare through the city center is a zigzagging jumble of orange and white for over a mile.

“It’s confusing,” said Jennifer Rafael, manager at Ace Auto Glass Kalihi.

“I’ve seen people actually get out of their car to move the cones. So it scares me because I think about, what if the person on that opposite direction doesn’t know what the cones mean? It’s not clear.”

The rail utility relocation work isn’t only causing frustration and traffic backlogs, it’s hurting businesses.

Rex Mandap, who works at Machete’s Mean Sandwiches in Kapalama Shopping Center said they’re business is definitely impacted.

“It affected our sales about $200 to $400 a day cause people don’t wanna bother with the traffic go around the corners,” Mandap said.

He said the biggest problem is people can’t turn left into the shopping center if they’re driving from the west on Dillingham Blvd., making it harder for customers to get to there.

And this is just the beginning, because all of the utility poles need to be removed and put underground before the rail can be built. So it will be years till it’s completed. Some businesses said they’re not sure if they’ll make it.

Elvin Lau, owner of Elvin’s Bakery, said he’s lost 20 to 30% of his business.

“We miss some of the morning crowd because they’re not gonna have extra time to make a U-turn and then go get some pastry and try get a way back,” Lau explained.

KHON: “Do you think you’re going to be able to survive this?”

“We think it’s gonna be rough, but we don’t know. It’s like six years, so nobody know what’s going to happen,” Lau said.

Ace Auto glass Kalihi, has also seen a dip in sales according to Rafael, but she said they’re working around it.

“Since we have four locations, we try to send them to those locations.”

She said they also increased their mobile business. So customers don’t have to come to them.

“It’s like this 2/47,” Rafael explained. “No one wants to go on that traffic, you know.”

Lau said not everyone is able to offer delivery service.

“You make delivery and stuff, you add extra costs for an extra person, car,” Lau explained. “Everybody shorthanded. We’re not able to find anybody to do that kind of stuff with minimum pay, no.”

According to a spokesperson for the rail, the project is on schedule to be completed in early 2026. Construction of the rail guideway will begin after that.

