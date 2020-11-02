Utility pole upgrades to close lanes near Halawa this week

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric warns of road closures near Hālawa starting Nov. 4 as crews work to upgrade pole equipment in the area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Hawaiian Electric says scheduled work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m. both Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 5.

On Wednesday, the work will close the right, eastbound lane of Ulune Street between Hālawa

Heights Road and Kahuapaʻani Street. Parking will be restricted in the vicinity and on a section of Ulune Place.

On Thursday, both directions of Nāpuanani Road will be closed between ʻAiea Heights Drive

and Lauole Street with only local traffic allowed. Parking is also expected to be restricted.

Barricades will mark the restricted parking zones and traffic cones will mark the work areas.

Flagmen and special duty police will be on sight to provide traffic control. Motorists are asked to drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zones.