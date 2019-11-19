Utility companies warn about schemes during holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the holidays right around the corner, Hawaii’s utility companies are asking customers to stay vigilant against scammers.

The utilities are working with police and consumer experts for Utility Scam Awareness Week.

Officials say, customers need to be alert and recognize scams, especially when criminals threaten to disconnect service unless a payment is made.

Experts say, these are signs of a possible scheme:

The caller says your account is delinquent and threatens to shut off service unless a payment is made.

If the caller demands payment over the phone via money transfer, prepaid debit cards or bitcoin.

If you receive an email urging to you click a link.

If a worker shows up at your home without official attire, company vehicle or company identification.