Utility companies unite to educate customers on Utility Scam Awareness Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — November 17, 2021, is Utility Scam Awareness Day, a national event to educate customers on how to stay vigilant during the holidays, as scammers try to pursue their identities through phone calls, emails and in-person.

Hawaii utility companies partnering up for this event includes Hawaiian Electric, Hawaiian Telcom, Hawai’i Gas, Honolulu Board of Water Supply and Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative.

These companies are supported by the state Office of Consumer Protection and the Honolulu Police Department to fight against scammers who may target customers by pretending to be bill collectors and utility workers.

According to Hawaiian Electric, utilities have seen cammers get more creative in recent months, spoofing caller IDs so customers think the call is from a legitimate source or targeting third parties — such as real estate listing agents — to convince customers they need to pay overdue bills to avoid disconnection.

Customers should be wary of anyone threatening disconnection and pressuring you to wire money or pay with gift cards,” said Stephen Levins, executive director of State of Hawai’i Office of Consumer Protection. “It’s safe practice to cut the call short and contact the utility’s main office directly to verify your account status before providing any personal information or form of payment.”

The utility companies offer tips on how to deal with scammers which can be found here.