Utah man arrested twice for violating 10-day travel quarantine on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii – A Utah man who arrived in Kauai on Dec. 28 has been arrested again for violating the state’s 10-day travel quarantine.

Kauai police say the man, identified as 50-year-old David Barnes, first arrived at Lihue airport in late December, when he was instructed to quarantine. Officials say Barnes left the airport, and instead of going straight to his designated quarantine location, he apparently stopped at Costco Wholesale to “shop.”

The man was arrested and released after posting $1,000 bail.

Upon his release, Barnes checked in to the Kauai Inn. However, additional reports of quarantine violations led to his second arrest on Jan. 5. KPD says the Utah resident was arrested for three more counts of violating the Governor and Mayor’s Emergency Rules, and one count of simple trespass.

He is currently being held at the Kauai Community Correction Center on $11,000 bail.