Utah family rescued after a flash flood leaves them stranded on a Maui trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family from Utah was rescued from a trail in the area of the Bamboo Forest in Kailua, Maui on Friday, February 28, around 1:39 p.m.

According to the Maui Fire Department, seven hikers were reportedly stranded on a trail due to a flash flood. Responders arrived at the scene and confirmed that the stream was not crossable.

A chopper with the department then airlifted all seven hikers, one by one, to safety.

Officials say that the family consisted of three juveniles and four adults. No one was injured.