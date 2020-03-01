Utah family rescued after a flash flood leaves them stranded on a Maui trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family from Utah was rescued from a trail in the area of the Bamboo Forest in Kailua, Maui on Friday, February 28, around 1:39 p.m.
According to the Maui Fire Department, seven hikers were reportedly stranded on a trail due to a flash flood. Responders arrived at the scene and confirmed that the stream was not crossable.
A chopper with the department then airlifted all seven hikers, one by one, to safety.
Officials say that the family consisted of three juveniles and four adults. No one was injured.
- Black futures in Hawaii: envisioning a beautiful, equitable horizon for everyone
- Police: Motorcycle driver in critical after crash into parked car
- Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Gilbert Chock
- Florida hospital worker allegedly caught sucking patient’s toes
- CVS and Walgreens warn there could be a shortage of hand sanitizer