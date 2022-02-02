Utah couple, Big Island resident identified as victims of three-vehicle collision

GLENWOOD, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Big Island police identified the three victims of a three-vehicle traffic collision that happened along Highway 11 in Glenwood on Sunday, Jan. 30.

According to Big Island police, one victim was identified as 34-year-old Maile Robello from Volcano on the Big Island. The other two were identified as Jason Howell and Rebecca Van Uitert — both 44 years old — who were vacationing in Hawaii from Heber City, Utah.

A statement on Facebook from the dean of the Brigham Young University Law School also identified the Utah couple and stated they left behind four kids who were with Van Uitert’s parents.

“Rebecca van Uitert and her husband Jason Howell died in a car accident on Sunday night while vacationing in Hawaii. I have spoken with Rebecca’s brother, Bert, and the family does not have many details, but their four children were at home in Utah with Rebecca’s parents. Many of us know and love Rebecca and Jason and their children, and we will be keenly interested in showing support for the family during this tragic time. In the meantime, I know many of you will feel, as I do, an almost incomprehensible sense of loss that people who were such a big part of our lives and who were doing so much good in the world could be taken so young.” A statement on Facebook from the dean of the Brigham Young University Law School

Police reported Robello was driving a Toyota 4Runner south on Highway 11. Then, Robello apparently crossed over the double solid yellow line and crashed head-on into a Jeep SUV traveling north. Both Howell and Van Uitert were in the Jeep.

Additionally, police believe speed and inattention to driving contributed to this crash.

A Volvo Sedan going south also hit the Toyota 4Runner but sustained minor damage, police added. It is currently unknown what exactly caused the collision to happen as Big Island police are waiting for additional test results.