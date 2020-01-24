USS Missouri brought to life this weekend with Living History Day

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Battleship Missouri Memorial comes to life for Living History Day on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The celebration commemorates the USS Missouri’s inital launch in 1944 and its preservation as today’s living educational historical monument.

Surrounding the theme of Living History Day, the free event will feature all-day community and partner exhibits, special on-site tours, and educational games and activities taking you back in time.

For all the information, go to www.ussmissouri.org.