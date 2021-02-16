USS Bowfin museum to reopen following $23 million renovation project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 12,000-square-foot Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum at Pearl Harbor is planning to reopen its doors this week after a two-year $23 million renovation project.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The renovated museum includes a 3,000-foot expansion that showcases informative and educational museum wings detailing the history of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force. Museum organizers say the public will be able to enjoy a mix of traditional exhibits as well as multi-media and interactive displays showing the importance of submarine warfare, exterior and interior displays of various submarines and more.

“After many years of fundraising, conceptual planning and construction, we are proud to reopen the doors to our renovated facility,” said Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum Executive Director Chuck Merkel. “This is one of the few museums in the world where you can learn about the proud history of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force during the eras of World War II, the Cold War and today, and also be inspired by its bright future. The museum provides an educational aspect to our park visitors and complements our USS Bowfin moored outside the museum.”

A standalone section of the submarine museum titled “Freedom Isn’t Free” is dedicated to all 4,000 U.S submariners who have died at sea.

“We compiled photos and biographies of all the submariners on ‘Eternal Patrol’ in which museum visitors can learn about the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave men,” Merkel shared.