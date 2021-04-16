USS Arizona survivor celebrates 100th birthday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the two living survivors of the sinking of the USS Arizona in the attack on Pearl Harbor just celebrated a major milestone.

Kenn Potts turned 100 years old on Thursday, April 15, and his celebration was well-deserved.

Dozens of vehicles, including first responders, lined Potts’ street in Provo, Utah for a parade in his honor.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox proclaimed Thursday “Ken Potts Day.” Potts received gifts, cake, and Pacific Historic Parks in Hawaii sent a pair of banners signed by visitors and sailors at Pearl Harbor to be displayed on his home.

The 100-year-old also took flight in a Blackhawk helicopter, thanks to the Utah National Guard as a thank you for Pott’s service.