HONOLULU (KHON2) — The USS Arizona Memorial tours resumed on Wednesday after repairs were made to the shoreside dock.

According to officials, the constant wakes and tidal movements caused stress to the dock that contributed to its most recent failure.

Officials say, additional repairs may be needed and may still occur on short notice. Work is underway on a new dock, that will be installed later this year.