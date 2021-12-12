USS Arizona Memorial programs temporarily suspended due to problems with shoreside dock

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A problem with the shoreside dock prompts the closure of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

The programs with the US Navy white boats to the USS Arizona Memorial are temporarily stopped.

They will restart when National Park Service staff believe it is safe to use.

No reservations are needed to visit the museums, visitor center and see the film. Also no reservations are needed for the Pacific Historic Parks bookstore, audio tour, and virtual reality center.