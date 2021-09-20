USS Arizona Memorial programs set to resume following repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the last two weeks, tours at the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended due to issues with the shoreside dock at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

The steel collar that connects the dock to the gangway was severed due to the ongoing wake and tidal movements, which made the dock unstable overtime. The dock has been closed since Sept. 3.

Operational testing resumed Monday with public participation, following the first phase of repairs. The National Park Service (NPS) said if the repair holds, programs will run as regularly scheduled beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21. There will be more repair work done if needed.

