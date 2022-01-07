USS Arizona Memorial changes schedule after temporary dock repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A temporary schedule for tours to the USS Arizona Memorial will begin on Monday, Jan. 10, to balance the use of the temporary docks.

Programs will run daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every 30 minutes, weather and safety permitting.

The National Park Service (NPS) and Navy continue to monitor the recent dock repairs until a permanent one can be installed later this year. Until then, the temporary schedule will remain in effect.

Click here to reserve a facilitated tour. Standby seating is also available daily.