USPS to remain open on first official Juneteenth

FILE – In this June 17, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden hands a pen to Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., after signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. From left, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif, Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., Opal Lee, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., obscured, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of S.C., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, obscured, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With President Biden’s recent declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, some are asking what this means for federal and local services like mail, bus operations and other functions.

The United States Postal Service announced it will continue to operate on Friday and Saturday, due to the short turnaround time.

“The U.S. Postal Service is fully supportive of the new Juneteenth National Independence Day Act and making June 19 a federal holiday. Unfortunately, it is not possible to cease the operations of the Postal Service to accommodate an observance over the next 24-48 hours. We are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure and our customers are relying on us to deliver our essential services. Closing down our operations without providing appropriate time would lead to operational disruptions and be a disservice to our customers and those who rely upon us. For that reason, the Postal Service will be operating on June 18 and 19, 2021, on a normal schedule, serving our customers to the best of our ability. The Postal Service will discuss future recognition of this significant new holiday with our national Unions, Management Associations, and other stakeholders, consistent with our collective bargaining and consultative obligations.” U.S. Postal Service

On Wednesday, Governor Ige signed a bill into law officially recognizing Juneteenth in Hawaii as a day of observance. City and state operations will not be impacted because it is not considered a state holiday, however the day does fall on a weekend when most City and state offices are closed.

Local nonprofit organization, The Popolo Project, will be holding a ceremony at Kapiolani Park in honor of the country’s first official Juneteenth.