USPS to host Passport Fair at Kailua Public Library

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a Windward Oahu Passport Fair, at which postal employees will accept applications for new U.S. passports and answer questions about the application process.

Windward Oahu residents can submit new passport applications on a weekend without having to drive into Honolulu.

This is the first-ever USPS Passport Fair held at a state library.

The passport fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st at Kailua Public Library.