USPS tips for Hawaii ahead of holiday shipping season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some are already looking to get their Christmas gifts in the mail as Halloween approaches.

Hawaii shipping deadlines for Christmas are in December, but the Postal Service says folks should start preparing now.

Shortages and supply chain issues mean getting those packages off early is key.

“We’d like to encourage everyone to ship their packages, letters and postcards out as soon as possible in time for the holidays.” Gaye Ibara, United States Postal Service holiday spokesperson

Hawaii’s suggested deadline for getting Priority Mail to the mainland before Christmas is Friday, Dec. 17. The deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 21 for last-minute shoppers who use Priority Express Mail. Select Post Office locations around the country have upgraded their mail processing and transportation networks since 2020, and Ibara said they are ready to handle Hawaii’s load.

“Our customers ship nationwide, whether it’s the west coast or east coast, and we’re here ready to deliver a happy holidays for them,” Ibara said.

USPS said, the flat rate box is their best pound-for-pound option but officials still recommend planning ahead.

“It’s the best deal in town,” Ibara said about the flat rate boxes, “it ships up to 70 pounds of your gifts to your friends and family nationwide. We cannot emphasize more to shop and ship early.”

Nacy Bernal, an Oahu entertainment manager with family on the mainland, had the right idea.

“I think this year especially since they warned us to start early, so I’m gonna try to start getting things out towards the end of November,” Bernal said.

Those who have not thought about sending gifts already should start as soon as possible, according to USPS. Customers can always visit the USPS website for specific questions about shipping and deliveries.