USPS main post office extends hours next two Saturdays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The next two December Saturdays will be extended “Santa-days” at the U.S. Postal Service’s Main Post Office near the Honolulu Airport.

The Main Post Office will be extending its retail hours of operation by two hours this Saturday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 21. On those two days, that office will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

This post office is the only postal facility in the state with extended retail hours during the holidays this year.

“We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” said USPS District Manager Greg Wolny. “We hope these extended hours will make it easier for our customers to ship out those packages to their friends and family across the nation.”

Another helpful shipping option that recently opened at the Main Post Office is the drive-by Prepaid Package Dropoff Tent.

“This tent enables customers who’ve paid for and printed out their postage at our web site, USPS.com, to drive up and drop off their prepaid packages without even getting out of their cars,” said Wolny. “It’s another way that we’re making it easier for our customers to manage their holiday shipping.”

In order to meet the growing demand for its services, this year the dropoff tent’s hours have been extended by two hours each day it is open.

The Prepaid Package Drop-Off tent, located near the entrance of the parking lot at the Main Post Office, will operate from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays through Dec. 20 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays Dec. 14 and 21. The tent is closed on Sundays.