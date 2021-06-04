USPS, Gov. Ige unveil commemorative ‘Go for Broke’ stamp honoring Japanese American soldiers

File – The U.S. Postal Service announced its 2021 stamp program will include a “Go for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII” stamp to honor some 33,000 Japanese American soldiers who served in the U.S. armed forces during World War II. COURTESY: USPS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Postal Service and Governor David Ige unveiled a commemorative Go for Broke Soldiers stamp, the first stamp to honor an Asian American Soldier.

The unveiling of the stamp culminates the 15-year “Stamp Our Story” campaign founded by three California Nisei women who were incarcerated during World War II and were determined to have a U.S. Postal Service stamp to perpetuate the story of the Nisei, second generation Japanese American Soldiers who fought to defend the United States.

Thursday, June 3, marked the First Day of Issue (FDOI) for the forever stamp.

The stamp was designed by Antonio Alcalá and is based on a photograph of Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, who was born on the Big Island in 1923 and became a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

The photograph itself was taken in 1944 at a railroad station in France.