USO Hawaii postpones Tribute to the Troops at the Polynesian Cultural Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — USO Hawaii has postponed the 3rd annual “Tribute to the Troops” at the Polynesian Cultural Center on March 14, 2020 until further notice in order to ensure the safety of the public and avoid unnecessary risks of exposure due to the spread of coronavirus.

USO Hawaii will work to reschedule the event in the future at a date to be determined.

USO Hawaii will continue to provide programs and resources to service members and their families at military installations while ensuring health and safety for all.

The Polynesian Cultural Center is committed to supporting our service members and as of Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Center plans to be open on Saturday, March 14. PCC will honor any Ali’i Luau reservations already made and will allow free Islands admission to military personnel and their families who show a valid ID at the box office.

The Polynesian Cultural Center announced that the 42-acre attraction will be closed to the public from March 16 through March 31.

For more information, visit https://www.uso.org/coronavirus

.