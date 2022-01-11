USGS shares virtual programs during Volcano Awareness Month

The eruption within Halema’uma’u, at Kīlauea summit within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, continues at dawn on September 30, 2021. Fountaining at multiple fissure locations on the base and west wall of the crater continues, and a lava lake is growing within Halema’uma’u. (USGS image by B. Carr.)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Volcano Awareness Month in Hawaii, which was established in 2010 as part of an effort to help residents and visitors alike understand Hawaiian volcanoes.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) has released a calendar of programs throughout the month of January.

The video updates listed below are posted every Tuesday:

Jan. 4 — Kīlauea erupts after more than two years of quiet—twice! HVO geologist Carolyn Parcheta shares observations, new scientific results, and interpretations of Kīlauea’s recent summit eruptions over the past year.

Kīlauea erupts after more than two years of quiet—twice! Jan. 11 — 2021: A year of earthquake activity on the Island of Hawai‘i HVO geophysicist Ninfa Bennington summarizes the earthquake activity on the Island of Hawai‘i over the past year.

2021: A year of earthquake activity on the Island of Hawai‘i Jan. 18 — The ups and downs of Kīlauea’s gas emissions in 2021 HVO geologist Patricia Nadeau summarizes emission rates and degassing during Kīlauea’s December 2020 summit eruption, the first few months of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption that began in September 2021, and the quiet period between them.

The ups and downs of Kīlauea’s gas emissions in 2021 Jan. 25 — Deformation at Hawai‘i’s volcanoes during 2021: The start of a new chapter HVO geophysicist Ingrid Johanson summarizes observations from various ground deformation instruments (tiltmeters, GPS instruments, and satellite-based InSAR) during 2021 and discusses how these observations fit in with other data and affect our understanding of Hawaii’s volcanoes.

The short features listed below are posted every Wednesday and Thursday.

Jan. 6 — The olivine time capsule HVO geologist Kendra J. Lynn explains what elements make up this special mineral, how we measure it, and how we “read” the olivine crystals to learn about magma histories.

The olivine time capsule Jan. 12 — Kīlauea’s recent explosive history Join HVO retired geologist Don Swanson on a virtual field visit to an exposure of the Keanakāko‘i Tephra near the summit of Kīlauea.

Kīlauea’s recent explosive history Jan. 13 — Three-dimensional mapping of Kīlauea HVO geologist Brett Carr describes how structure-from-motion techniques have been applied while monitoring Kīlauea’s recent eruptions, and what we can learn from the data.

Three-dimensional mapping of Kīlauea Jan. 20 — HVO’s ongoing recovery from the 2018 Kīlauea events HVO Deputy Scientist-in-Charge David Phillips discusses the three main activities funded: bolstering volcano monitoring and eruption response capabilities, conducting scientific investigations, and building new HVO facilities.

HVO’s ongoing recovery from the 2018 Kīlauea events Jan. 26 — Mauna Loa: are you ready for the next eruption? HVO geologist Frank Trusdell, who has studied Mauna Loa for two decades, presents his talk about Earth’s largest volcano.

Mauna Loa: are you ready for the next eruption? Jan. 27 — Video throwbacks of the past decade on Kīlauea HVO geologist Matt Patrick shares some of the highlights of the activity at Kīlauea over the past decade, including roiling lava lakes, fountaining fissures, ocean entries, and fast-moving lava flows.

Click here to see the full calendar that includes descriptions for each event.

The events are free and will be posted on the HVO website.