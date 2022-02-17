USGS finds Hawaiian Islands likely to experience damaging ground shaking from earthquake in the next century

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) found the Hawaiian Islands, especially the Island of Hawai’i, are likely to experience damaging ground shaking from an earthquake in the next century.

They report Hawai’i is an active state, and the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory records thousands of small earthquakes each year.

USGS said earthquakes are often associated with volcanic activity so monitoring that data is important for indication of a larger earthquake.

Earthquake Spectra published a shaking model showing a 90% chance that people on the islands of Hawai’i and Maui could experience damaging levels of shaking during the next 100 years.

Although earthquake activity remains high today, the report highlighted that it has actually decreased when compared to previous centuries.

They also report a lower but still significant chance of damaging shaking expected across Oahu within the southeastern portion of the islands near Honolulu.

USGS said a deep earthquake took place near the Hawaiian islands in 2006 and was strongly felt on the northern portion of the Islands of Hawai’i and on Maui which caused damage and losses for some.

They also report a large earthquake in 1871 near Lānaʻi is thought to have ruptured an oceanic fracture zone, and a 1948 earthquake near Oʻahu caused minor damage in Honolulu.

These earthquakes signal the lower but significant risk to the northwestern portion of the Hawaiian island chain.

You can visit United States Geological Survey‘s website to read the full article.