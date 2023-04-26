HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Coast Guard said they are searching in a 500-miles radius south of Kailua Kona off the Big Island for a missing cruise ship passenger who is visiting from Australia.

The Coast Guard said they received a report from the cruise ship known as “Quantum of the Seas” letting them know that a man had gone overboard shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

On Wednesday, April 26, a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew launched at 7 a.m. and arrived on scene at approximately 9 a.m. to begin their search.

Officials from the cruise ship indicated that the crew of the ship had remained on scene to search for the missing passenger for approximately two hours. The cruise said they had deployed six life rings in attempt to provide safety.

According to the Coast Guard, the crew returned to Air Station Barbers Point for fuel replenishment after six hours of searching at the scene around the passenger’s disappearance.

Coast Guard Officials indicated that the search will resume at first light Thursday morning, April 27.

Schedules from the ship show that it has been at sea for 15 days and is expected to dock in Honolulu on Friday, April 28.

This is a developing story. Check back at KHON2.com. for more information as it becomes available.