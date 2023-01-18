HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the USCG, in recent weeks, crews have continued to monitor a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian coast.

The USCG believes it is an intelligence-gathering ship and they are keeping a close eye on it.

While foreign military vessels can transit as they like through the U.S. economic exclusive zone, according to customary international laws, foreign-flagged military vessels have been observed loitering and operating within the Coast Guard District 14 area of response.

The Coast Guard is coordinating with Department of Defense partners in providing updates to any foreign vessel movements and activities.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is currently monitoring the Russian vessel operating in the vicinity of Hawaii,” said Cmdr. Dave Milne, chief of External Affairs. “As part of our daily operations, we track all vessels in the Pacific area through surface and air assets and joint agency capabilities.

The Coast Guard operates in accordance with international laws of the sea to ensure all nations can do the same without fear or contest. This is especially critical to secure freedom of movement and navigation throughout the Blue Pacific.”