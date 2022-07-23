HONOLULU (KHON) — The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army collaborated with divers from the Republic of Korea Navy and the Australian Deployable Geospatial Survey Team as they practiced on assessing and clearing hazards underwater through a simulated hurricane during Rim of the Pacific 2022.

This exercise, RIMPAC Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief was led by the Coast Guard and the first time they collaborated with international partners.

It was also stated that the Royal Australian Navy deployed a survey team from the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Unit Honolulu to conduct an underwater survey for subsurface hazards.

The U.S. Navy Fleet Survey Team deployed an autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle, also known as IVER 3-580, as a disaster response platform.

U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Unit, Republic of Korea Navy, and divers from the Coast Guard Pacific Diver Locker removed hazard in a salvage dive.

The Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team and an environmental hazard response unit showed others how to decontaminate divers that were exposed to unknown and hazardous materials during a dive.