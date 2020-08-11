USA Today readers’ choice list ranks Koloa Landing Resort best pool in the country

KOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The best hotel pool in the country is at Koloa Landing Resort in Poipu according to the 2020 USA Today’s 10 best readers’ choice awards.

Koloa Landing’s winning signature 350,000 gallon lagoon pool features waterslides, waterfalls and grottos, an infinity edge with views of the ocean, multiple jacuzzis and well-furnished private poolside cabanas.

It beat out pools at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, 1 Hotel South Beach, and the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

