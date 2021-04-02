US Representative Kai Kahele visits Space Force’s Hawaii tracking station

Space Force Hawaiʻi Tracking Station, Kaena Point, Hawaii, Friday, April 2, 2021 (Courtesy: U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

KAENA POINT, Hawaii (KHON2) — U.S. Representative Ed Kai Kahele visited the United States Space Force’s Hawaiʻi Tracking Station at Kaʻena Point.

The visit was on Friday, April 2.

He got a briefing from site commander Maj. Brandon Hammond of the 21st Space Operation Squadron Detachment 3.

He learned about how the tracking station satellite communications antennas work to help the mission.

Kahele is on the House Armed Services Committee.

