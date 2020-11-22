US Postal Service to release stamp honoring Japanese American WWII soldiers in 2021

File – The U.S. Postal Service announced its 2021 stamp program will include a “Go for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII” stamp to honor some 33,000 Japanese American soldiers who served in the U.S. armed forces during World War II. COURTESY: USPS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced its 2021 stamp program will include a “Go for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII” stamp to honor some 33,000 Japanese American soldiers who served in the U.S. armed forces during World War II.

“Go for Broke” was the motto of the 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and eventually represented every all-Japanese American unit that was formed during World War II.

The stamp is based on a photograph and was designed by art director Antonio Alcalá.

The USPS stamp services director says the 2021 stamps are aesthetically pleasing and informative at the same time.

“The new 2021 stamps are designed to look beautiful on your envelopes, to be educational and to appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world. As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history, and this year, we made an effort to include a little fun.” William Gicker, USPS STAMP SERVICES DIRECTOR

The 2021 program also includes stamps commemorating Missouri statehood and Chien-Shiung Wu, an influential 20th-century American nuclear physicist. Fun-themed stamps include Western War, Backyard Games, Expresso Drinks and more.

