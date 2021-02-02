US Navy Blue Angel arrives in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum welcomed an iconic F/A-18C Hornet, better known as a Blue Angel, to its collection on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The aircraft — which last flew in late 2020 — was demilitarized and had its wings removed at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, before being shipped to Honolulu by Pasha Hawaii. The executive director of the Aviation Museum said, the Blue Angel will serve as a source of inspiration for many.

“The Blue Angels are larger than life and have left audiences thunderstruck for 75 years. We are honored to display this Blue Angel F/A-18C, a symbol of strength, discipline, and innovation, within the context of our historic site. It will be a source of inspiration, especially for youth who dream of flight.” Elissa Lines, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Executive Director

The plane will be off-loaded and placed inside Hangar 79 on Thursday, Feb. 5, for the public to view. Off-loads at the Museum usually occur after hours.

The public is invited to view the unloading and reassembly of “Blue Angel #4” on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12. A Museum representative said, the dates are tentative and subject to change.

The U.S. Navy retired the F/A-18C Hornet towards the end of 2020 and is now using the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. The Super Hornet is 25% larger than its predecessor and is famous for its precision flight demonstrations.