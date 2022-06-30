HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Defense (DoD) performed the first-ever flight test of a hypersonic weapon on Wednesday, June 29, at the Pacific Range Facility on Kauai.

A DoD spokesperson told KHON2 that an anomaly occurred during the flight test, and program officials have initiated a review to determine the cause.

The “All Up Round” flight test consisted of a newly-developed, two-stage missile booster and Common Hypersonic Glide Body. The test was to inform the Department’s hypersonic technology development.

“While the Department was unable to collect data on the entirety of the planned flight profile, the information gathered from this event will provide vital insights,” said Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Gorman, DoD spokesperson. “Experiments and tests – both successful and unsuccessful – are the backbone of developing highly complex, critical technologies at tremendous speed, as the Department is doing with hypersonic technologies.”

DoD says delivering hypersonic weapons remains a top priority for them. They are confident to be on track to field offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities on target dates beginning in the early 2020s.

The test executed on Wednesday has been planned for several years.