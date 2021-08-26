US, Hawaii flags will fly at half-staff to honor terrorist attack victims in Kabul

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige ordered that the United States and Hawaii flags will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Officials reported flags located at the Hawaii State Capitol, on all state offices and agencies, as well as Hawaii National Guard be at half-staff.

The flags will remain this way until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

Gov. Ige’s order comes after a proclamation from President Joe Biden and the White House.

The proclamation said U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims who were killed in Thursday’s terrorist attack in Kabul.