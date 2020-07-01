US Customs and Border Protection seize 21 pounds of cocaine in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON) — In a press release, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that over $250,000 worth of cocaine has been seized in Honolulu. It was transiting from Juarez, Mexico to Australia.

“The shipment, labeled “aluminum machinery tools”, contained three aluminum blocks, shrink-wrapped and palletized, each weighing approximately 165 pounds,” the press release stated. “CBP Officers inspecting the shipment discovered a white, powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. After further examination, nine packages of cocaine were extracted from the blocks, with a total weight close to 21 lbs. and an estimated street value exceeding $250,000.”