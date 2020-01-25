US Coast Guard seeks public’s help finding kayak owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The US Coast Guard needs your help finding the owner of this adrift kayak.

It was found South of Kamalo Harbor Friday morning on Molokai.

There are no reports of anyone missing in the area.

