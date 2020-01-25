US Coast Guard seeks public’s help finding kayak owner Local News Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 07:24 PM HST / Updated: Jan 24, 2020 / 07:24 PM HST Courtesy US Coast Guard HONOLULU (KHON2) — The US Coast Guard needs your help finding the owner of this adrift kayak. It was found South of Kamalo Harbor Friday morning on Molokai. There are no reports of anyone missing in the area. Courtesy US Coast Guard Benny Agbayani’s No. 28 jersey retired by Hawaii Pacific baseball team 9th Island Nightlife Jan. 24 Kauai county says work day event does not have proper approvals Iowa man dies in waters off Kaanapali on Maui Rare Japanese scrolls now in the hands of UH’s Hamilton Library