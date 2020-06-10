US Coast Guard rescues four aboard boat

Local News
COURTESY: U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 14 HAWAII PACIFIC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four people are now safe on land after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

KHON2 told you Monday night the Coast Guard was searching for the vessel called the SS Chuckahui Kai after it failed to reach Maui on Monday.

Turns out it had been a drift since Sunday after its GPS system failed, and it was blown off course.

The vessel was finally located today about 75 miles south of Barber’s Point on Oahu.

No one was hurt.

