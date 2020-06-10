US Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire search for missing free diver off Mahukona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard and Hawaii County Fire Department are searching for a missing 20-year-old male free diver off Mahukona.

“We are currently looking for Malcolm Davis, last seen wearing white board shorts and black fins,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Shaw, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “He is reportedly a good swimmer. We request waterway users in the area keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and report any information to us at 808-842-2600.”

Currently involved in the search:

Hawaii County Fire Department Jet ski operators

A Hawaii County Fire Department Rescue Boat Crew

Two Hawaii County Fire Department Helicopter crews

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

The Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) (Enroute)

At 11:33 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Hawaii Fire Department dispatch notifying them of the situation.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Davis was spearfishing with seven friends when they became separated. After they were unable to find Davis, the friends returned to their car, drove inland, and tried to find cell service to report the situation. They were able to contact the Hawaii County Fire Department, they dispatched first responders, and reached Sector Honolulu.

Upon notification, Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed the Coast Guard assets to search the area. The Coast Guard crews intend to continue searching throughout the night.

The reported weather on scene at Davis’s last know position is light and variable trade winds and seas up to four feet.

