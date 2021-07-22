US Coast Guard continues search for 2 missing mariners near Guam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two mariners after their 14-foot black Kodiak skiff was reported overdue during their voyage from Saipan to Guam.

Guam watchstanders received reports of possible boaters in distress at around 4:16 p.m., According to USCG, the spouse of one of the individuals called concerned for the mariners well being.

The spouse told officials the mariners left Saipan for Guam on July 18 and the last text she received from her husband stated they could see Guam.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information broadcast notice to mariners near the area and contacted local authorities as they began search and rescue efforts.

The mariners are being identified as Xiao Wei Quin and Yun Liu Red. It is possible they made it safely to shore on Guam. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Guam command center at (671) 355-4824.