US Attorney for Hawaii asked to resign by Biden administration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — US Attorney for Hawaii Kenji Price has announced his resignation from office, following a request made by the Biden administration.

Price was originally nominated for the position in 2018 by Former President Donald Trump Price. Prior to that, he served as the director of Alston, Hunt, Floyd & Ing, a large law firm in Honolulu.

The resignation is expected to go in effect on Feb. 28.

Price is not alone in his departure. Acting Attorney General Wilkinson instructed most Trump-appointed US Attorneys to submit their resignations as well.