US Attorney for Hawaii asked to resign by Biden administration

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — US Attorney for Hawaii Kenji Price has announced his resignation from office, following a request made by the Biden administration.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Price was originally nominated for the position in 2018 by Former President Donald Trump Price. Prior to that, he served as the director of Alston, Hunt, Floyd & Ing, a large law firm in Honolulu.

The resignation is expected to go in effect on Feb. 28.

Price is not alone in his departure. Acting Attorney General Wilkinson instructed most Trump-appointed US Attorneys to submit their resignations as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories