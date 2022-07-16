HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S Army reported a wastewater spillage that happened Thursday, July 14 around 7 p.m. in Moanalua.



The spill happened along Jarrett White Road and Mahiole Street.

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said the spill was due to a sanitary pump failure.



Aqua Engineers stopped the spill around 8 p.m. and cleanup and repairs were completed by 11:45 p.m.

It is estimated that about 2,500 gallons of wastewater spilt on the ground and 700 gallons entered three storm drains on Jarrett White Road and Mahiole Street.

It is said that the wastewater did not reach the Moanalua stream and Aqua Engineers cleaned the spillage and disinfected the area.

According to the U.S. Army, warning signs were posted in the area about the spill.

