US agencies begin surveying civilians impacted by the Navy water system contamination

This photo shows a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2018. The state of Hawaii says a laboratory has detected petroleum product in a water sample from an elementary school near Pearl Harbor. The news comes amid heightened concerns that fuel from the massive Navy storage facility may contaminate Oahu’s water supply. (U.S. Navy via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two federal agencies are teaming up to survey how civilians have been impacted by the Navy’s petroleum-contaminated water as a result from the leakage at the Red Hill fuel facility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) will be investigating the potential health impacts at the request of the Hawaii State Health Department (DOH). Hundreds of people have complained of physical ailments from ingesting the water.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The team will also be reaching out to those who may been exposed through their job or at school.

“Contamination of the Navy’s water system has reached far beyond the military community,” DOH Toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton said in a statement. “It is vital that we document and track how this incident affected all Hawaii residents. This effort will help us better understand the impacts of this contamination event and determine what steps are needed to protect the health of civilians who were exposed.”

The survey is expected to take approximately 20 minutes with questions about health symptoms, medical care sought, impacts on pets and children, and more. Surveys will initially be conducted in person and over the phone while an online survey option is being developed. Participation is voluntary and confidential.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Civilian Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water distribution system users who would like to participate in the survey can contact the CDC/ATSDR team at 404-657-3256 or ATSDRACE@cdc.gov.