HONOLULU (KHON2) — After spending time with family and friends at Waiale’e Beach Park on Easter Sunday, Tita Brittgarrett said they discovered a small urn inside a black pouch.

Brittgarrett said they were loading up the car to leave when her daughter lost her money. As they searched the parking lot, they stumbled upon what appeared to be a jewelry bag.

“It was nighttime, so we all had our flashlights, and we was looking around the parking lot, looking around by the beach,” said Brittgarrett.

When she opened the black pouch, there was a little urn with wings on it that said, “ Your wings were ready, but my heart was not.” The urn was inside a clear bag with a small spoon. There was also a company card by Soitis which makes cremation urns and jewelry.

“So we wasn’t too sure if it was a little baby or if it was a pet’s remains,” Brittgarrett said. “We just decided to take it with us because we kind of felt bad just leaving it there, you know, like, just walking away. We were so uncomfortable without trying, you know, like at least trying to find this.”

Tita Brittgarrett and her friend Shantina found a small pouch with an urn inside at Waiale’e Beach Park on Easter Sunday. They are hoping to find the owner. (Courtesy: Cynthia and Shantina)

Her friend Shantina ended up taking the remains with her. Then Brittgarrett’s sister-in-law shared the photo on Stolen Stuff Hawaii to help find the owner.

The post was shared over 100 times, but Brittgarrett said they hit a dead end.

“I tried to look up the place that it was designed by, and they didn’t have like a phone number, nothing, and it was kind of, you know, you could buy it off of Amazon, you could get it at this website,” she explained. “It came to a dead end ’cause there was like no identification number, like nothing on it. So we didn’t know what to do. So we tried reaching out to you guys.”

Shantina took the remains to the Kapolei Police Station on Tuesday, April 19. It is now located at the Honolulu Police Station at 801 S. Beretania St. As of Friday, April 22, no one has claimed the ashes.

“We’re hoping and praying that somebody comes forward because it would be so sad,” Brittgarrett said. “ I’m glad it’s somewhere safe.”

If it were her own child’s remains, Brittgarrett said she would want someone to do the same for her.