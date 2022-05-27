HONOLULU (KHON2) — A nice three-day weekend calls for packed beaches and the Ocean Safety expo at Pyramid Rock Beach aims to keep people safe in the water this holiday weekend.

At Pyramid Rock Beach water conditions have been rough which is why they have safety signs put in place and lifeguards said to always check for signs before you head into the water.

Ocean Safety, Coast Guard, and the Honolulu Fire Department said that even if it may look safe, there are things you cannot see like rip currents.

Some kids were excited to learn and share with their friends what they learned after the safety expo on Friday.

“I’m probably going to tell them that it’s good to look at your surroundings and make sure like ask a lifeguard if its safe to go out in the water so nothing bad happens,” said Kaneohe resident, Cameryn Hallgren.

Guest speakers Makua Rothman and Kainoa McGee said that you can never underestimate the power of the ocean no matter how experienced you may be.

“For us it’s second nature, right, for somebody who is coming here for the first time regardless of where they’re from, if you haven’t been in the Hawaiian waters it’s always a danger and I never have a problem saying no. I’m totally fine with saying no.” Kainoa McGee, Big Wave Surfer

They concluded the safety expo with a memorial to fallen soldiers.