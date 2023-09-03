FILE – A rendering shows the Ko’olauloa Community Resilience Center, construction is expected to begin in early 2024 in Hauula, Hawaii.

HAUULA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Community members on the North Shore of Oahu are hoping to encourage others to prepare before a disaster strikes.

Hui o Hauula plans to build an all-purpose disaster resilience hub for the isolated neighborhood.

A five-acre parcel of land off Hauula Homestead Road used to be overgrown and covered with shrubs in 2019. Years of community work have resulted in most of the flatlands being cleared.

“And we are using it as a beautiful resilience park,” said Hui o Hauula executive director Dotty Kelly-Paddock, Hui o Hauula executive director, “and that’s what we call it.”

It is not just for keiki — Hui o Hauula has worked with the AARP to hand out emergency to-go bags for kupuna in the area and even has a neighborhood block captain program to keep track of where at-risk people live.

“So they know where people with disabilities are, people who are kupuna,” Kelly-Paddock said, “maybe some of them have problems with access or walking or have wheelchairs and so we have a database for all that.”

They have plans to build a 30,000-square-foot fireproof disaster resilience hub back from tsunami and flood zones that is capable of withstanding Category 5 hurricane winds. Disaster response company Team Rubicon is helping to clear the more mountainous terrain behind the park.

“What we’re doing today is preparing land,” said Team Rubicon Honolulu Metro admin Nori Wada. “As you can see, it’s full of greenery. So, until the line is cleared, we’re not going to be able to help Hui o Hauula with building that resilience center.”

Organizers said they do not want to see what happened in Lahaina to take place in any other communities and stressed that making emergency plans before a disaster — especially for kupuna — is critical.

“Some of them are homebound. They may not have the financial wherewithal to get professional help and a lot of these rural communities are what we call a high SBI, or a social vulnerability index,” Wada said.

Most of the deceased who have been identified in Lahaina are over 60 and Kelly-Paddock wants everyone to learn from the tragedy.

“We hope everyone learns and makes plans ahead of time because it really takes a lot of work to make all those plans, but it’s so worth it. You save lives,” Kelly-Paddock said.

Construction on the Ko’olauloa Community Resilience Hub is expected to begin in early 2024.