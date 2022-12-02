HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The United Public Workers Union is sponsoring A Blue Collar Christmas for Hawai’i Island foster care system participants and victims of trauma and abuse.

The holiday event is set to take place at Hilo YMCA on Saturday, Dec. 3 and is meant to help alleviate the overwhelming nature that the holiday season can be for keiki who are experience trauma.

“A Blue Collar Christmas is a holiday event hosted by UPW in partnership with local organizations to serve keiki who are enrolled in programs under Catholic Charities of Hawai’i. This year we selected the islands of Kaua’i and Hawai’i to perform community outreach where our members live, work and play,” said UPW.

“The donations, the volunteers and the overall outpouring of love from our communities helped to make this event a success. Together, we are healing the hearts and minds of children who have survived unthinkable experiences and those living through the uncertainty of a temporary placement in our foster care system,” said UPW State Director Kalani Werner.

The intention of this event, according UPW, is to provide foster youth, therapeutic foster youth, other keiki who are often victims of trauma and abuse and keiki who may reside in the same household with abuse a venue to experience support and compassion.

“The selected children and their families will enjoy arts and crafts activity stations, a photo booth, and prize drawings. The day will culminate in a joyous surprise visit from Santa Claus carrying a bag full of presents,” explained UPW.

This is a private event that is not open to the public.