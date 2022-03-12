HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly a year after a crosswalk in a dangerous Kakaako intersection was removed, lawmakers said a plan is in motion to make it safer.

The problem is a five-lane stretch of road with a blacked-out crosswalk at Queen Street and Waimanu Street that many families use to get to Kolowalu Park.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Kakaako resident Eddie Khan said, “it’s very dangerous. Sometimes a lot of cars are coming and then don’t even stop.”

“Every day is kind of like, try your luck to cross,” said Kakaako resident Karen Cheung. “You have to dance across it to make it through. And when you have really small children, it’s very risky.”

Cheung said there have been far too many close calls. An accident would be devastating.

She and several other residents have been fighting for a way to make it safer since the city painted over the marked crosswalk almost a year ago.

Saturday morning, Rep. Scott Saiki (D) announced a two-phase plan.

“This is the initial phase,” Saiki said as he revealed a rendering of what it will look like.

“The crosswalk will be repainted. There will be a pedestrian refuge center in between the lanes, and also these stanchions will be set up with warning signs,” Saiki explained.

The second phase involves adding a flashing beacon system similar to the one near Whole foods just a block away.

According to Saiki, the legislature is securing up to $1 million to pay for the second phase.

The Hawaii Community Development Authority (HCDA) will be paying for phase one with public facility funds.

Knowing something is being done is a relief to those like Jonathan Lui-Kwan and his five-year-old son Kaimana who visit the park all the time.

Kaimana said everyone uses the crosswalk to get to the park.

“Everyone uses it a lot, that’s right. And now that they are going to have the crosswalk there, do you think it’s going to be a lot safer?” Jonathan asked his son.

“Yes,” said Kaimana.

The process is underway but according to Craig Nakamoto from HCDA it will still take time.

“We’re giving ourselves six months to get it,” Nakamoto explained. “But we’re hoping we can get it sooner.”

“To be honest I’m a bit worried,” Cheung admitted. “I still have to cross this today, tomorrow, every day until it’s done.”

“I rather have it six months or if it never happens, I’ll take the six months,” Lui-Kwan said.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Nakamoto said they will do all they can to make the changes as soon as possible