A new 4g-enabled parking meter on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city of Honolulu has begun upgrading 4,200 parking meters across Oʻahu.

The newly upgraded meters are Single Space 4G-enabled parking meters (SSM). The upgrades are an effort to modernize parking meters and payment systems for the City’s transportation system.

According to Officials, “the new parking meters come with multiple functions that will allow users to easily pay for parking safely and securely.”

The new meters will be able to accept coins and credit cards; and by utilizing Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, the meters will also accept Apple and Google pay.

RESTful API lets users be able to pay using an app which will provide real-time expiration alerts, parking finder tools and the ability to extend parking sessions remotely.

Park Smarter — which is the mobile payment system that allows parking to be paid for select on-street City parking stalls — can be used by scanning the QR code installed directly onto the meter. This allows parkers to easily access the app.

The Park Smarter app comes with:

Real-time expiration alerts, notifying parkers that their time at the meter is almost up.

Parking finder tools, to provide direction to open parking spaces.

The ability to pay and extend parking sessions remotely.

Simple account setup and intuitive parking payment on both iOS and Android.

Parkers will also have access to their parking history and will gain access to online support.

“Parkers will be able to lookup their transaction history by card number and date for up to six months and get automatic email receipts for online transactions,” said a spokesperson for the City and County. “MyParkingReceipts.com will only be available for City parking meters.”

Roughly 2,100 of the existing digital meters will be replaced first with the rest done by the end of 2023.