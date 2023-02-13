HONOLULU (KHON2) — After announcing the closure of the Koko Head Shooting Complex months ago, the Department of Parks and Recreation began renovations on the berm/backstop today, Feb. 13.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Laura H. Thielen, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director, said the back drops need to be “an average of 20 foot height of clean fill so that any shot that goes from a gun would and through a target would end up being embedded in the backstop. That’s for the safety reducing ricochets, but also to allow you to reclaim the lead on a periodic basis to keep the area clean.”

The department addressed the lead contamination concerns as well and said all employees are interested in coming back to work.

“We still would want to make sure that we’re washing down benches on a regular basis, power washing once a year. Then, we don’t have eating and drinking. It’s already in the area because there’s a potential here been touching the surface with lead and then ingesting it would be a problem,” said Thielen.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Additional safety measures are being added to maintain safe operations at the shooting complex. One expert talked about the skeet and trap rang with the department. “with skeet shooting, you’re not shooting into a back stop. And, so, you can’t really reclaim lead when it’s kind of all over the air. And, so, one of the solutions is to use lead free of bullets,” said Thielen.

Officials said the archery range is scheduled to reopen early March and the pistol and rifle ranges in April.