Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV), an Ormat company, has been in commercial operation since 1993, but shutdown in 2018 during the Kilauea lava eruption. Prior to the eruption, PGV contributed 31% of all energy delivered to the Hawaiian Electric grid. As of November 2020, PGV is back online and Mike Kaleikini, Senior Director, Hawaii Affairs at Puna Geothermal Venture, joined us on Living808 with an update.

There is a public scoping meeting, scheduled for this Wednesday, August 17 at the Pahoa Neigborhood Facility, at 5 pm. For more information www.punageothermalproject.com