HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts said it’s a good idea to have an emergency kit prepared year-round and to update it as we get closer to hurricane season because you never know when a strong storm might hit.

For the 72 hour go kit, Hollie Reina with the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency said “If you have to go to a congregate shelter setting, you would need food and water, basic first aid, important documents you might need, IDs, passports if you have them, and any sort of medical history that would be important for a first responder to know.”

Reina suggests setting these up could even be a fun activity.

“Check up on these things and revisit with your family, it can be really fun to sit with your family and say oh lets repack our 72 hour kits and put in your favorite granola bar or something, or grab something that feels familiar to you and stick it in that bag “ Hollie Reina, Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency

The two-week ready kit includes having at least 14 days of non-perishable food, at least one gallon of water per person a day, flashlights and batteries, along with any medications you may need.

Another important item to have in your kit is something that brings you comfort and calms your nerves, especially in a stressful environment. This can also help little kids in an unfamiliar area. Click here for more information about Hurricane Preparedness Week.