Upcountry, west Maui customers asked to conserve water

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Upcountry and West Maui areas are asked to conserve water due to the lack of rainfall, according to the Department of Water Supply.

Consumers are urged to use water only as needed for health and safety purposes in order to extend the available supply until dry weather conditions pass.

The Hawaii Drought Monitor lists most of Maui as abnormally dry, with parts of Maui County in a moderate drought. Water production at the Kamole Water Treatment Facility in Haliimaile has been adequate, with Wailoa ditch flows averaging over 12 million gallons per day (mgd).

Total average consumption for Upcountry is currently greater than 8.5 mgd. With drier weather, the department expects greater demand for water stored in Upcountry Reservoirs. The Piiholo and Olinda water treatment facilities are at about 80% and 55% of capacity, respectively.

In West Maui, current ditch flows are adequate, but they could also drop quickly as rainfall declines. The west side has treatment plants, at Lahaina and Mahinahina, with much less storage capacity than Upcountry. Any reduction in rainfall affects source water much more quickly.

The Department of Water Supply is asking the public to voluntarily conserve water to reduce consumption during these dry times. This allows water supplies to be extended as much as possible. If dry conditions continue, the department may need to require mandatory water use restrictions.

How can you save water? DWS says that customers can refrain from washing cars and irrigating lawns. Reducing non-essential uses of water is another as well.

