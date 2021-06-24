Upcountry Maui residents prohibited from using water for non-essential activities beginning July 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning July 2, non-essential water use will be prohibited in Upcountry Maui due to a water shortage caused by dry conditions and high water use in the area.

Non-essential water use includes using water for irrigation, watering lawns and washing vehicles. Failure to comply with restrictions may result in penalties, which includes a $500 fine for each violation and removal of a water meter for subsequent violations.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Upcountry Maui water service area includes Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haiku, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Ulupalakua and Kanaio.

A Stage 1 water shortage exists if the Department of Water Supply director determines that anticipated water demand in an area is projected to exceed available water supply by 1- to 15%.

Maui officials report that the Piiholo Water Treatment Plant raw water reservoir in Olinda is well below 50% capacity, in addition to a variable water supply at Wailoa Ditch, that supplies water to the Kamole Water Treatment Facility. Water from Kamole is pumped uphill from Haliimaile to supplement Upcountry water sources.

Upcountry Maui consumers should continue to conserve water to reduce consumption.